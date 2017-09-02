Look Closely Posted on 02/09/201702/09/2017 by Pete Hillman Dusky Thorn (Ennomos fuscantaria) male, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. September 2017. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
14 thoughts on “Look Closely”
Talk about well camouflaged!
🙂
Wow…perfect camouflage!
Thank you 🙂
Nice shots. As always, the camouflage found in nature remarkable.
Thank you, David. Nature is indeed so remarkable in many ways, and she constantly surprises me.
Amazing camouflage, Pete!
Thank you, Indira 🙂 They are the masters.
this babie is a qtie and fall is coming! ❤
Yes, autumn is almost here. The light is changing and the days are drawing in with a nip in the air. Thanl you fr your comment 🙂
Amazing looking creature, Pete!
Thank you, Jane 🙂 First year I have seen one, here 🙂
Beautiful photo Pete. We like it very much! And the moth has such a neat name!
Thank you very much, Liz 🙂 It is a harbinger of autumnal days to come.
