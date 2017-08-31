Yellow Ophion Ophion luteus

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Yellow Ophion Ophion luteus

This extraordinary creature is an ichneumon wasp. I found two of them in my moth trap the other morning. They are nocturnal wasps, and are readily attracted to light. This is a fairly large wasp at 20mm (3/4 inch), long, with a red or orange body, antennae and legs. It has a strongly arched abdomen, which makes it look quite a fearsome wasp even to me, and I was quite wary of it, even though I knew it did not contain a sting. The females have a long ovipositor for laying eggs, and she could jab you a little with it if you were brave enough to handle one, but generally they will not harm you, say, compared to a hornet or a common wasp which will sting you, of course. It can easily be confused with other similar species so care has to be taken in identification.

Yellow Ophion Ophion luteus

The adults fly August to September, and can be found almost anywhere, including woodland, farmland, parks and gardens. The larvae are parasites of Heart & Dart moth caterpillars (Agrotis exclamationis). Common and widespread throughout.

Yellow Ophion Ophion luteus

Thanks to Craig Slawson and Gavin Broad of the Staffordshire Ecological Record for confirming identification.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. August 2017.

Advertisements

12 thoughts on “Yellow Ophion Ophion luteus

    • Thank you, David 🙂 The Raynox was not at hand at the time, so I just used the Sigma 105mm for these with a little cropping. I used the speedlight flash and narrowed the aperture to f22 which is my preference for most of my shots now as it gives more detail. But I could not do this without the aid of the flash unit.

      Like

      Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s