A) Delphacidae sp. nymph with Dryinid wasp parasite. Local pond margin.
B) Unknown. Local pond margin.
C) Unidentified. Local pond margin.
D) Idiocerus sp. Rear garden on crab apple.
E) Aleyrodidae. Rear garden on Buddliea near Strawberry plants.
F) Psyllidae. Rear garden, off cotoneaster.
G) Miridae. On crab apple, caught probing a small fly.
I have reposted these images with some newly added photographs of species in the hope of getting a positive identification. I realise it is not always possible to make an id from an image, but if there is a possibility one has to give it a go. Thanks in advance to Craig Slawson and other recorders from the Staffordshire Ecological Record who have already been of great assistance with their aid in confirming and identifying species in this challenging yet fascinating group of insects.
All taken July 2017, Staffordshire, England.