I have reposted these images with some newly added photographs of species in the hope of getting a positive identification. I realise it is not always possible to make an id from an image, but if there is a possibility one has to give it a go. Thanks in advance to Craig Slawson and other recorders from the Staffordshire Ecological Record who have already been of great assistance with their aid in confirming and identifying species in this challenging yet fascinating group of insects.

Welcome!

Thank you for visiting my blog here. I appreciate you spending the time to drop by. I have a love for the natural world and a passion for photography. I also like to learn more about the natural world around me. Thank you for any likes or comments you may have left behind. And if you decide to follow, well, thank you again!

Bigger Is Sometimes Better Most images can be opened up in a larger format by simply clicking on them.

Follow Blog via Email

Blog Views 66,142 hits

Top Spots

To My ‘Back Garden Moths’ Blog

To My ‘Snapshots In Time’ Blog

Please feel free to visit my sister blog by clicking on the image above. Here you will find something a little different, and also something a little similar.