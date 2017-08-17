A View From Beneath

The image a bove shows a view of this moth we would not normally see, and its flashes of pinkish-red tufts on the abdomen. In the flipside below, and again looking at this extraordinarily beautiful moth in a different way, can you see the doggy cuddly toy?

To learn more about this moth please visit my Back Garden Moths blog.

Black Arches (Lymantria monacha) male, caught in moth trap, rear garden, Staffordshire. August 2017.

