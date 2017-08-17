The image a bove shows a view of this moth we would not normally see, and its flashes of pinkish-red tufts on the abdomen. In the flipside below, and again looking at this extraordinarily beautiful moth in a different way, can you see the doggy cuddly toy?
To learn more about this moth please visit my Back Garden Moths blog.
Black Arches (Lymantria monacha) male, caught in moth trap, rear garden, Staffordshire. August 2017.
8 thoughts on “A View From Beneath”
Interesting
Thank you
What a treat, to see top and bottom. And those eyes! This is the second time I’ve noticed your mention of a moth trap. I’m not sure how it works, but at least it helps to explain how you manage to provide us with views of so many wonderful creatures!
Thank you, Linda 🙂 This is such a beautiful moth on top and underneath 🙂 You can see more on how I trap moths here if you wish:
https://petehillmansbackgardenmoths.wordpress.com/moth-trapping/
Beautiful photos of this amazing looking moth.
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 IT sure is a standout 🙂
Beautiful 😃
Thank you 🙂
