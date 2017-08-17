A View From Beneath

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Black Arches Lymantria monacha male

The image a bove shows a view of this moth we would not normally see, and its flashes of pinkish-red tufts on the abdomen. In the flipside below, and again looking at this extraordinarily beautiful moth in a different way, can you see the doggy cuddly toy?

Black Arches Lymantria monacha male

Black Arches Lymantria monacha male

To learn more about this moth please visit my Back Garden Moths blog.

Black Arches (Lymantria monacha) male, caught in moth trap, rear garden, Staffordshire. August 2017.

Advertisements

8 thoughts on “A View From Beneath

  2. What a treat, to see top and bottom. And those eyes! This is the second time I’ve noticed your mention of a moth trap. I’m not sure how it works, but at least it helps to explain how you manage to provide us with views of so many wonderful creatures!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s