Angle Shades Phlogophora meticulosa Posted on 16/08/201716/08/2017 by Pete Hillman This has to be one of my favourite moths which visited my moth trap last night. Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. August 2017
7 thoughts on “Angle Shades Phlogophora meticulosa”
A real stunner. It looks like a beautiful velvet cape adorns its shoulders. Lovely.
“my moth trap” – That should really be followed by the word ‘BWAHAHAHAHAHA!’ – evil genius style. I’ll be sending them all cakes with minature files inside of course.
– Esme falling about and applauding Pete’s talent upon the Cloud
Thank you very much, Esme 🙂 Hold onto your cakes and files, for I have already released it and others, quite unharmed. Although they probably wouldn’t thank me for interrupting their mating cycle although but briefly 🙂
So I’m not the only one with favourites. I remember the first time I found one. I couldn’t believe how clean the pattern was. Almost as if it had been manufactured
We must be moth mad 🙂 for I remember my first encounter also, quite some years ago now, and how I was so taken with its unusual form, colours and pattern. Oh, I have so many favourites, Paul 🙂
I still don’t know how they sit still long enough to be photographed by you. I shall start calling you The Moth Whisperer! Just beware of inhaling any of that silver dust 😉
You made me chuckle with your comment here, Diana 🙂 Actually I hypnotise them to play statues 😉
Wow the camouflage
