Angle Shades Phlogophora meticulosa

Posted on by Pete Hillman

This has to be one of my favourite moths which visited my moth trap last night.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. August 2017

7 thoughts on “Angle Shades Phlogophora meticulosa

  1. A real stunner. It looks like a beautiful velvet cape adorns its shoulders. Lovely.

    “my moth trap” – That should really be followed by the word ‘BWAHAHAHAHAHA!’ – evil genius style. I’ll be sending them all cakes with minature files inside of course.

    – Esme falling about and applauding Pete’s talent upon the Cloud

    • Thank you very much, Esme 🙂 Hold onto your cakes and files, for I have already released it and others, quite unharmed. Although they probably wouldn’t thank me for interrupting their mating cycle although but briefly 🙂

    • We must be moth mad 🙂 for I remember my first encounter also, quite some years ago now, and how I was so taken with its unusual form, colours and pattern. Oh, I have so many favourites, Paul 🙂

  3. I still don’t know how they sit still long enough to be photographed by you. I shall start calling you The Moth Whisperer! Just beware of inhaling any of that silver dust 😉

