This was quite an exciting find for me. I have never seen this in the local fields before. The bright splash of pink caught my eye, and in seconds I was kneeling in tall grass. One cannot help but be captivated and fall in love by the pure beauty and delicacy of its full and feathery pink blooms.
You can see why they named this delightful little flower Hare’s-foot Clover. The fluffy pink, downy flowers resemble a hare’s or rabbit’s paw. Like other clovers the leaves are trefoil, but this one has very narrow leaflets. The plant grows up to a height of 25cm (10 inches).
It flowers from June through until September, and is found in dry grassy habitats inland, and near the coast. Scattered thoughout Britain, but quite localised.
Local field, Staffordshire, England, August 2017.
15 thoughts on “Hare’s-foot Clover Trifolium arvense”
I always delight in finding a Hare’s-foot. It seems so much more delicate and ethereal than the other clovers.
The soft texture and delicate pink color are a wonderful pairing.
They are indeed.
That’s really beautiful Pete, and you’re so right in that it looks very much like feathers.
Thank you, Jude 🙂 It was a lovely find.
This is a new one on me, too. I’ll have to see if we have something similar on this side of the Pond. Great photos!
Thank you 🙂
I like all of the textures on these photos. Really like photo 6.
Thank you, Aspaai 🙂 That 6th one had caught some raindrops in its feathery base.
Awesome find and photos Pete!!!
Thank you very much, Beth 🙂
This is an interesting plant, not noticed it before, must look out for some.
Out of all the clovers this has to be my favourite.
Not one I’ve seen yet, Pete. It’s lovely.
Thank you, Annie 🙂 They are quite easy to pass by especially amongst long grass.
