Hare’s-foot Clover Trifolium arvense

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Hare's-foot Clover Trifolium arvense

This was quite an exciting find for me. I have never seen this in the local fields before. The bright splash of pink caught my eye, and in seconds I was kneeling in tall grass. One cannot help but be captivated and fall in love by the pure beauty and delicacy of its full and feathery pink blooms.

Hare's-foot Clover Trifolium arvense

You can see why they named this delightful little flower Hare’s-foot Clover. The fluffy pink, downy flowers resemble a hare’s or rabbit’s paw. Like other clovers the leaves are trefoil, but this one has very narrow leaflets. The plant grows up to a height of 25cm (10 inches).

Hare's-foot Clover Trifolium arvense leaf

It flowers from June through until September, and is found in dry grassy habitats inland, and near the coast. Scattered thoughout Britain, but quite localised.

Hare's-foot Clover Trifolium arvense

Hare's-foot Clover Trifolium arvense

Hare's-foot Clover Trifolium arvense

Local field, Staffordshire, England, August 2017.

Advertisements

15 thoughts on “Hare’s-foot Clover Trifolium arvense

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s