Hare’s-foot Clover Trifolium arvense

This was quite an exciting find for me. I have never seen this in the local fields before. The bright splash of pink caught my eye, and in seconds I was kneeling in tall grass. One cannot help but be captivated and fall in love by the pure beauty and delicacy of its full and feathery pink blooms.

You can see why they named this delightful little flower Hare’s-foot Clover. The fluffy pink, downy flowers resemble a hare’s or rabbit’s paw. Like other clovers the leaves are trefoil, but this one has very narrow leaflets. The plant grows up to a height of 25cm (10 inches).

It flowers from June through until September, and is found in dry grassy habitats inland, and near the coast. Scattered thoughout Britain, but quite localised.

Local field, Staffordshire, England, August 2017.

Advertisements