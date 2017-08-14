Out of Africa

Posted on by Pete Hillman

African Lily Agapanthus africanus

I came across this most attractive flower growing on a clifftop. It is an African Lily (Agapanthus africanus), which are native to South Africa.

Shanklin Beach, Isle of White, England. August 2017.

12 thoughts on "Out of Africa

  5. Indigenous people who live high in the mountains near Oaxaca, Mexico, cultivate these lovely flowers in impossibly steep mountainside gardens. They sell the flowers in city markets and on street corners, much to the delight of passersby!

  6. I see my flowers grow far and wide…. I never thought to see some of my native country’s flowers so far away from home. Your stunning photo definitely did the beautiful Agapanthus justice.

