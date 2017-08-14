Out of Africa Posted on 14/08/201714/08/2017 by Pete Hillman I came across this most attractive flower growing on a clifftop. It is an African Lily (Agapanthus africanus), which are native to South Africa. Shanklin Beach, Isle of White, England. August 2017. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
12 thoughts on “Out of Africa”
Our garden is full of them. They will soon be in bloom ….watch this space as they say!
I will look forward to seeing them, Ark!
They can be split ( much like Irises) and will grow easily enough. Maybe you could ”purloin” part of a plant for your garden? 😉
God morning, dear Pete – I like the smooth colour of this flower.
Thanks for sharing, dear friend 🙂
Have a great week and nice days to come
Ddi
Thank you, dear Didi 🙂 Wishing you a most wonderful week! 🙂 Pete
Thank you, dear Pete 🙂
All the best
Didi
Lovely… “Lily of the Nile”! 🙂
Thank you, Indira 🙂
Indigenous people who live high in the mountains near Oaxaca, Mexico, cultivate these lovely flowers in impossibly steep mountainside gardens. They sell the flowers in city markets and on street corners, much to the delight of passersby!
Wonderful! 🙂
I see my flowers grow far and wide…. I never thought to see some of my native country’s flowers so far away from home. Your stunning photo definitely did the beautiful Agapanthus justice.
Thank you very much, Aspaai 🙂 They appear to be very much a favourite here and I see many of them near the coast.
