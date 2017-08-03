Babies On Her Back Posted on 03/08/2017 by Pete Hillman Spotted Wolf Spider (Pardosa amentata) female with spiderlings, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Babies On Her Back”
YE GADS!
– Esme hiding behind the sofa upon the Cloud
🙂 Don’t worry, Esme, she is too busy with her young to come after you 🙂
A really good photo with a lot of detail
Thank you, Aspaai 🙂
Whoa … brilliant (yet undeniably grotesque) find Pete!!
Thank you, Diana 🙂 I seem never to be allowed to rest. Whenever I sit in the garden something catches my eye. I think I was having some lunch eating cheese and crackers when I spotted this one at the corner of my eye.
