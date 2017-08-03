Babies On Her Back

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Spotted Wolf Spider Pardosa amentata female with spiderlings

Spotted Wolf Spider (Pardosa amentata) female with spiderlings, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Babies On Her Back

    • Thank you, Diana 🙂 I seem never to be allowed to rest. Whenever I sit in the garden something catches my eye. I think I was having some lunch eating cheese and crackers when I spotted this one at the corner of my eye.

      Like

      Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s