Britain’s Largest Hoverfly The Hornet Hoverfly

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Measuring almost 2cm (almost 2 inches) long, this is our largest hoverfly. It is called Hornet Hoverfly (Volucella zonaria), and it was enjoying itself amid the blooms of my Buddleia.

July 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

