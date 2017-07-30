Britain’s Largest Hoverfly The Hornet Hoverfly Posted on 30/07/2017 by Pete Hillman Measuring almost 2cm (almost 2 inches) long, this is our largest hoverfly. It is called Hornet Hoverfly (Volucella zonaria), and it was enjoying itself amid the blooms of my Buddleia. July 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Britain’s Largest Hoverfly The Hornet Hoverfly”
Interesting looking yellow helmet on this hoverfly. It almost looks like a real helmet.
Wow, dear Pete, beautiful 🙂
It feels like the summer of the hover fly this year 😉
