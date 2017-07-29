The Ant Eater

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Lepthyphantes tenuis

Lepthyphantes tenuis

This is one of the Linyphiidae, the tiny ‘Money Spiders’. Identification of these is very tricky, it may be Lepthyphantes tenuis, but I can’t be certain, except it is definitely a Lepthyphantes species. I discovered this in my garage this morning, and you can see how small it is. In the images above can you see that crinkled pale pod like thing caught in the web behind it? That is an ant pupa. And this spider has been grabbing them from a nest nearby and has been feeding on them, crafty little devil.

Lepthyphantes tenuis

Lepthyphantes tenuis

 

Garage, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

