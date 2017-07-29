This bug landed on my neck when I was sitting in the garden. It has been going through various stages (instars) as it is growing up, and it is almost an adult. Please see final image to see what the adult looks like.
Hawthorn Shieldbug (Acanthosoma haemorrhoidale) final instar nymph, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.
Advertisements
6 thoughts on “Hawthorn Shieldbug Acanthosoma haemorrhoidale final instar nymph”
Wow what a cool little bug! Carries his shield on his back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, these bugs sure do!
LikeLike
Beautiful colour and impressive detail!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great macro Pete, I love these little guys, we have a few different coloured ones over here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Jude 🙂 Yes, I do like these kind of bugs. I am amazed how many there are.
LikeLike