Posted on by Pete Hillman

This bug landed on my neck when I was sitting in the garden. It has been going through various stages (instars) as it is growing up, and it is  almost an adult. Please see final image to see what the adult looks like.

Hawthorn Shieldbug (Acanthosoma haemorrhoidale) final instar nymph, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

