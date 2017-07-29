Goldenrod On Goldenrod

Goldenrod Spider (Misumena vatia), found it on my Canadian Goldenrod this morning. It is one of my favourite spiders. Unfortuantely when I tried to take its picture on the Goldenrod it panicked and fell off, but I caught its silk strand and helped it to a brickwall to get these shots.
Front garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.
Great pictures! Fascinating so see these animals so close.
Thank you very much 🙂
Great shots Pete. Did you use your Raynox for these?
Thank you, Paul 🙂 Yes, I had to go and rush and put it on the end of the macro lens. Combined with the speedlight I was able to open up my aperture to f22. Had to under expose also to avoid blowing the highlights too much.
Impressive photos, dear Pete 🙂
Thank you, dear Didi 🙂 Have a wonderful weekend yourself. Pete
Thanks, dear Pete 🙂
A real beauty and your photos are absolutely superb, Pete, especially the last one.
Thank you very much, Ark 🙂 Thankfully the Goldenrod was quite obliging.
Wow cool pics! But eeww…gives me shivers…
Thank you very much, phenry 🙂 No need to shiver 🙂
