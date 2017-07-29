Goldenrod On Goldenrod

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Goldenrod Spider Misumena vatia

Goldenrod Spider (Misumena vatia), found it on my Canadian Goldenrod this morning. It is one of my favourite spiders. Unfortuantely when I tried to take its picture on the Goldenrod it panicked and fell off, but I caught its silk strand and helped it to a brickwall to get these shots.

Goldenrod Spider Misumena vatia

Goldenrod Spider Misumena vatia

Goldenrod Spider Misumena vatia

Goldenrod Spider Misumena vatia

Front garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

11 thoughts on "Goldenrod On Goldenrod

    • Thank you, Paul 🙂 Yes, I had to go and rush and put it on the end of the macro lens. Combined with the speedlight I was able to open up my aperture to f22. Had to under expose also to avoid blowing the highlights too much.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

