The Poplar Hawkmoth (Laothoe populi), is one of Britain’s commonest hawkmoths, and a big one at that. It can have a wingspan of up to 90mm (almost 4 inches), and in the light of day they can be pretty docile and easy to handle. They will sit and grip the end of your finger (or even your nose), quite happily if you let them.

To learn more about this magnificent moth please visit my Back Garden Moths blog.

Poplar Hawk-moth (Laothoe populi) © Pete Hillman July 2017.

