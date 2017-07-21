I had three of these large and lumbering dung beetles visit my garden the other night. They make quite the low droning sound when they fly, so you know something big is coming your way. They can grow up to 25mm (1 inch) long, and have a shiny metallic blue or green underside. They are quite easy to handle, but if they find themselves upside down on their back they have to fight a while to get back on their feet. A helping hand went a long way a few times. There are similar species out there, so care must be taken for accurate identification.

The adult is seen April to October, and they are often attracted to light on evenings. They are generally found on pastureland, and are common and widespread. Dung is their thing, especially horse or cow dung, and the female will pair up and will dig a hole beneath a suitable pat. Together they may excavate a hole up to 60cm (2 feet) deep, and will form small chambers off to the sides where the female will lay her eggs, one in each chamber. Both the adults and the C-shaped larvae eat their own weight in dung everyday. It sounds disgusting, but they are another of nature’s little helpers which help to keep the world clean and helps in recycling.

Dor beetle (Geotrupes stercorarius) © Pete Hillman July 2017.

