Oak Bush-cricket Meconema thalassinum

Well, this was quite an unexpected visitor to my garden last night. These crickets are attracted to light, apparently, and this one was on my shed. This is a male with its long curved cerci, a bit like an earwigs. It has a notable yellowish stripe along its back with a reddish tinge to it. Both sexes are fully winged. There is no song from this bush-cricket. Body length 12 to 17mm. Ovipositor length 9mm.

The adults are seen July to November, and are found in woodland, hedgerows and gardens. Common and widespread in the south, Wales and the Midlands, scarcer further north.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

