A Master of Disguise

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Buff-tip Phalera bucephala

This moth, the Buff-tip (Phalera bucephala), looks remarkably like a broken Silver Birch Twig when at rest.

To learn more about this magnificent moth please visit my Back Garden Moths blog.

