This moth, the Buff-tip (Phalera bucephala), looks remarkably like a broken Silver Birch Twig when at rest.
To learn more about this magnificent moth please visit my Back Garden Moths blog.
4 thoughts on “A Master of Disguise”
A really beautiful moth – I wish I could disguise myself like that! 🙂
It is one of my favourites, and a first sighting for me. What? To look like a broken birch twig?| 😉
Wonderful specimen! 🙂
Thank you, Indira 🙂 It is certainly one of my favourites!
