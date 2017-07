This is a 4.5mm (0.2in) long green gem of a spider which I discovered a few of them on my climbing roses. Note the marble like patterning on the abdomen and the thin white marginal hairs. The males have a reddish-brown head and carapace, so this must be a female.

Seen spring through to autumn, on trees and bushes, often in suburban gardens and parks. Quite an uncommon species and tends to be regional, so very pleased with this find.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England, July 2017.

Advertisements