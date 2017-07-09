Ischnura elegans II

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Blue-tailed Damselfly Ischnura elegans

Blue-tailed Damselfly (Ischnura elegans), rear garden pond, Staffordshire, England. July 2017

Advertisements

10 thoughts on “Ischnura elegans II

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s