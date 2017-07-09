Ischnura elegans II Posted on 09/07/2017 by Pete Hillman Blue-tailed Damselfly (Ischnura elegans), rear garden pond, Staffordshire, England. July 2017 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
10 thoughts on “Ischnura elegans II”
Wow! What a great shot!
Thank you 🙂
Dear Pete,
A great macro-shot 🙂
Have a nice Sunday
Didi
Thank you dear Didi 🙂 Emjoy your Sunday, and the week ahead. Pete
Wow. Fabulous shots!
Thank you very much, Alba 🙂
Terrific shot Pete!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
Simply amazing; I can count the whiskers!
Thank you, Diana 🙂 I can’t quite believe how hairy these critters are.
