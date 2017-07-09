A new spider species for me. This is a buzzing spider from the family of spiders called Anyphaenidae. There is only one genus and two species in Britain, which look very similar and the only way to tell them apart is with a microscope. However, I am pretty confident this is the correct species as the other one is localised to London.
I found this one on my Fatsia, and it appeared to be hunting and eating spiderlings of a another species of spider, the Cucumber Green Spider (Araniella cucurbitina sensu lato). Note the two pairs of distinct brown markings on the abdomen, almost looking like chevrons. They grow up to 7mm (0.3in) long. They hunt by running down their prey amongst the foliage of trees and bushes.
They are called buzzing spiders for the way the males vibrate their abdomen against the surface of leaves in order to attract females.
Seen April to October, and can be found amongst trees and shrubbery. It is widespread and common in much of the southern half of Britain.
Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.
8 thoughts on “Anyphaena accentuata”
Flipping heck, Pete. What a stunner. And smashing photos to boot!
Well done, Senor. Top notch.
Thank you very much, Ark 🙂 I really like this spider. The pale colouring and those brownish markings on the abdomen. And a new species for me!
New species and the reappearance of old friends one thought had disappeared are always the most rewarding, I reckon.
Indeed, Ark! Indeed! 🙂
Forgot to ask. How many species have you recorded at your place (and surrounds) so far?
Around about 30 species in the garden, and probably another half a dozen or so locally. I have to say it has been quite a good year for spiders here so far, with at least 3 new species added.
Impressive! I don’t think I can come close to this. Which is disconcerting, in one respect, as we should have more than you do in the UK.
I snapped my first crab spider in over two months this morning and I haven’t seen a rain spider in nearly a year.
I hadn’t really done a count until you asked, and was quite surpised myself at the number. There appears to be webs everywhere I look, most of them orb spiders of the common garden variety, so it is always good to find something different.
