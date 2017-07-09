All Coming Out For An Afternoon Shower

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Eupteryx cyclops

It has been another hot and humid weekend, so it was time this afternoon to hose the plants. And just look what came out after to drink and to wash and shower themselves. The leafhopper bugs, collectively known as the Cicadellidae.

Hauptidia maroccana

They are less than 5mm (0.2in), and our gardens are apparently teeming with them. But how often do we see them? How beautiful these mini beasts can be living within their microcosmos.

Cicadellidae

Please click on an image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

