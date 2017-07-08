Four For Dinner

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Large Rose Sawfly Arge pagana larva

They have been at my roses all summer so far, and they are certainly making a meal of them. These are Large Rose Sawfly (Arge pagana) larva, young instars most likely. And four of them seem to like this one particular leaf for some reason. I feel sorry for the top two, for when they finally meet in the middle it will be the guy sitting on the branch he is sawing off scenario. Or maybe it won’t come to that.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

