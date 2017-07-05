Getting A Little Closer

To get a little closer to this springtail means adding a Raynox DCR-250 conversion lens to the end of my Sigma 105mm macro lens, which came through the post via Amazon today. It has an adapter which will clip on the end of any lens with a filter size between 52mm to 67mm. Tricky to get the knack of at this close proximity, and ideally needs to be used via a tripod, but it is quite a sharp lens and I have managed these images handheld. I quite like the white X-shape on this springtail’s head which appears to mask around its eyes. This species is Deuterosminthurus pallipes, as far as I can determine, and I discovered it by just sitting on a garden chair and looking closely for movement on plant leaves. It is about 1mm (o.04in) long.

It appears t have found something tasty to eat, and this makes it easier to photograph as it has finally stopped moving.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

Please click on an image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.

