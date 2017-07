No, not a rabbit or a strange Frankenstein hybrid between bunny and bug, but just a bug, a true bug from the order of insects called Hemiptera.

I know one thing this small bug likes to do, and that is to wave his extraordinarily long antennae around. Here, there and everywhere.

Please click on an image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

