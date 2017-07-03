Sitting With The Springtails II

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Deuterosminthurus pallipes

Here we are again, sitting in the late afternoon sun, amongst some rather interesting friends. Some of them familiar, like the banana yellow Deuterosminthurus pallipes above, and some of them not so familiar like the plumb purple one below, which is the same species.

Deuterosminthurus pallipes

And further down we again have Entomobrya intermedia, just sitting there chilling, and the only one that kept still for me.

Entomobrya intermedia

Please click on an image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

Advertisements

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s