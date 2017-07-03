Sitting With The Springtails II

Here we are again, sitting in the late afternoon sun, amongst some rather interesting friends. Some of them familiar, like the banana yellow Deuterosminthurus pallipes above, and some of them not so familiar like the plumb purple one below, which is the same species.

And further down we again have Entomobrya intermedia, just sitting there chilling, and the only one that kept still for me.

Please click on an image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

Advertisements