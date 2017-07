A female Cucumber Green Spider (Araniella cucurbitina sensu lato) has pulled two leaves of my Fatsia together and fixed them with silk to make itself a little retreat. As we peer through an opening where the leaf has curled we can see an egg-sac intricately woven of wiry strands of silk.

Please click on an image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

