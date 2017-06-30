Flora Flash

Okay, the sky has been overcast, but the rain has stayed away, thankfully. So I haven’t gone far, just around my back garden, experimenting with my new flash. Initially I was using the flashe’s automated mode with some mixed results, but settled on the manual mode which gave me some more control over the power of the unit. Using camera manual mode and flash manual mode gave me more flexibility with light control. I have used a diffuser to try to soften the light a little, but I still need to work on things much more.

Over all I wished I had bought this flash unit sometime ago. It now means I can use a narrower aperture which opens up more detail with a less shallower depth of field.

So far I have narrowed to f/22, where as before, even in good light, I was using f/7.1. Photography is a balancing act with light and all the other forces that come into play, so always learning, which can’t be a bad thing, I don’t think.

Please click on an image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

