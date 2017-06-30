Flora Flash

Posted on by Pete Hillman
Petunia

Drawn to the centre of the Petunia

Okay, the sky has been overcast, but the rain has stayed away, thankfully. So I haven’t gone far, just around my back garden, experimenting with my new flash. Initially I was using the flashe’s automated mode with some mixed results, but settled on the manual mode which gave me some more control over the power of the unit. Using camera manual mode and flash manual mode gave me more flexibility with light control. I have used a diffuser to try to soften the light a little, but I still need to work on things much more.

Hosta

These White-lipped Snails are not just content with eating the leaves of my potted Hosta

Over all I wished I had bought this flash unit sometime ago. It now means I can use a narrower aperture which opens up more detail with a less shallower depth of field.

Pencilled Cranes-bill Geranium versicolor

The centre of the Pencilled Cranes-bill (Geranium versicolor)

So far I have narrowed to f/22, where as before, even in good light, I was using f/7.1. Photography is a balancing act with light and all the other forces that come into play, so always learning, which can’t be a bad thing, I don’t think.

Pencilled Cranes-bill Geranium versicolor

Pencilled Cranes-bill (Geranium versicolor) after rain

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

 

