Fauna Flash

Posted on by Pete Hillman
Marmalade Hoverfly (Episyrphus balteatus)

Marmalade Hoverfly (Episyrphus balteatus)

I can’t get over the detail and sharpness I can get with this flash unit. With my macro I have always tried to get closer, but getting closer usually means a compromise between shallower depth of field and detail. With the speedlight I can now narrow the aperture enough to allow more detail to be seen at a closer range, even in shade, like most of these images were taken in.

Marmalade Hoverfly (Episyrphus balteatus)

Marmalade Hoverfly (Episyrphus balteatus)

Apart from increased detail and over all sharpness I also have reduced noise as a bonus. The levels appear quite stable, too, so hardly any post processing has been done on these images.

Marmalade Hoverfly (Episyrphus balteatus)

Marmalade Hoverfly (Episyrphus balteatus)

At one stage I thought I might need better flash diffusion as I was getting too many light artifacts, but after dialling down the flash power and balancing it with the camera exposure I have reduced most of these. I don’t think you need to eliminate them entirely, as I think in some instances they add to the image, provided they are subtle.

Botanophila fugax

Botanophila fugax a very small root maggot fly

Large Rose Sawfly (Arge pagana) larva

Large Rose Sawfly (Arge pagana) larva feasting on my rose bush leaves, again

Garden Spider (Araneus diadematus)

Garden Spider (Araneus diadematus) quite a young one

Common Froghopper (Philaenus spumarius)

Common Froghopper (Philaenus spumarius) yep, with whiskers

Common Froghopper (Philaenus spumarius)

Common Froghopper (Philaenus spumarius). He got a little shy

End of news flash. Just a flash in the pan, I know, but Gordon is the saviour of the Universe.

Please click on an image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

