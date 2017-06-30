Fauna Flash

I can’t get over the detail and sharpness I can get with this flash unit. With my macro I have always tried to get closer, but getting closer usually means a compromise between shallower depth of field and detail. With the speedlight I can now narrow the aperture enough to allow more detail to be seen at a closer range, even in shade, like most of these images were taken in.

Apart from increased detail and over all sharpness I also have reduced noise as a bonus. The levels appear quite stable, too, so hardly any post processing has been done on these images.

At one stage I thought I might need better flash diffusion as I was getting too many light artifacts, but after dialling down the flash power and balancing it with the camera exposure I have reduced most of these. I don’t think you need to eliminate them entirely, as I think in some instances they add to the image, provided they are subtle.

End of news flash. Just a flash in the pan, I know, but Gordon is the saviour of the Universe.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

