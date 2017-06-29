Flash

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Rose

Today I had my late birthday present come. My first speedligh flash unit, the Nikon SB-700. The weather has been rather dismal, and I thought I had been transported to autumn it has been so damp and cold here. However, between showers I manged to get a few shots in to play with my new toy. I guess I have some learning to do to get the best out of it. But it come with a nice case, some filters, a diffuser and a bounce card. I just need to get the experience to go with it.

Rose

Raindrops

Raindrops

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England in the rain, again. June 2017.

