Today I had my late birthday present come. My first speedligh flash unit, the Nikon SB-700. The weather has been rather dismal, and I thought I had been transported to autumn it has been so damp and cold here. However, between showers I manged to get a few shots in to play with my new toy. I guess I have some learning to do to get the best out of it. But it come with a nice case, some filters, a diffuser and a bounce card. I just need to get the experience to go with it.
Rear garden, Staffordshire, England in the rain, again. June 2017.
13 thoughts on “Flash”
Wow, fun toy!
Sure is! I just hope it stops raining so I can get to use it more!
Wow, these are fantastic!
Thank you, Jill 🙂
Best late birthday gift imaginable for macro enthusiast! Belated wishes and how lovely; the second rose is my personal favourite.
Thank you, Diana 🙂 Yep, I have being doing some research on the subject of flash and macro, and decided to give this one a go 🙂
Happy Belated Birthday! 🎉 Enjoy your new flash!
Thank you, Judy 🙂 I will 🙂
Beautiful pictures! Left me in awe at the beauty of the water droplets on the roses!
Thank you 🙂 It has been raining here almost constantly for the past couple of days, so with a short window of opportunity I went out between showers.
You seem to be doing pretty good with your new birthday present Pete. Now, that is what I call double raindrops on that rose.
Thank you, Peggy 🙂 Shows how our summer is going here at the moment 🙂
Beautifully done!
