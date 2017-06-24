Azure Damselfly

Coenagrion puella

A new damselfly sighting for me, and in my own backyard. This one was competing for perches around my pond with half a dozen or so Large Red Damselfly (Pyrrhosoma nymphula), and stood his (yes, it is male) ground pretty well. Length 33mm (1in). Similar to other blue damselflies, so care has to be taken in identification. In males look for a characteristic black flat-bottomed U-shape mark on S2, and S8 is completely blue, S9 having some black markings towards the rear. The female is green but a pale blue form occurs.

It can be seen May to August near small ponds and streams. Very common throughout Britain except in northern parts of Scotland.

Rear garden pond, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

