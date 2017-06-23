Permanent Residence Posted on 23/06/2017 by Pete Hillman This Amber Snail (Succinea putris), appears to have taken up permanent residence on the edge of my back garden pond. Most days, and for weeks, I have seen it on the rocks or on the Yellows Iris. June 2017. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Permanent Residence”
He seems like he would be very much at home on a celery stalk I have in my fridge! Lovely capture!
I guess he sure would be 🙂
i just read that this little lovely can live for 13-17 months, so it may be around for a while. It certainly coordinates nicely with the colors around it, and the striations in the leaves match up nicely with those in its shell. It’s a lovely photo, indeed.
Thank you, Linda 🙂 I really like the way you have picked up the striations 🙂 I didn’t realise they lived as long as that, so thank you again!
