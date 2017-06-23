Permanent Residence

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Amber Snail Succinea putris

This Amber Snail (Succinea putris), appears to have taken up permanent residence on the edge of my back garden pond. Most days, and for weeks, I have seen it on the rocks or on the Yellows Iris.

June 2017.

  2. i just read that this little lovely can live for 13-17 months, so it may be around for a while. It certainly coordinates nicely with the colors around it, and the striations in the leaves match up nicely with those in its shell. It’s a lovely photo, indeed.

