As I was preparing the garden hose for watering the garden this evening I disturbed this rather long-legged individual who was sheltering nearby. It a male Leiobunum rotundum, a species of harvestmen. I have bought you in close to start, and will bring you back gradually over three shots, and you will see just how long these legs are.

Note how small the body is, and how different it is to that of a spider. Harvestmen are quite an ancient group of arachnid, and although they resemble spiders they are not spiders, but related. They have an order of their own called Opiliones. The conjoined head and body of this individual is around 3mm (0.1in) long. Now the legs are about 50mm (2in) long. And that is each leg.

No wonder they are also called ‘Daddy Longlegs’.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

