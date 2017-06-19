All Legs

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Leiobunum rotundum male

As I was preparing the garden hose for watering the garden this evening I disturbed this rather long-legged individual who was sheltering nearby. It a male Leiobunum rotundum, a species of harvestmen. I have bought you in close to start, and will bring you back gradually over three shots, and you will see just how long these legs are.

Leiobunum rotundum male

Leiobunum rotundum male

Note how small the body is, and how different it is to that of a spider. Harvestmen are quite an ancient group of arachnid, and although they resemble spiders they are not spiders, but related. They have an order of their own called Opiliones. The conjoined head and body of this individual is around 3mm (0.1in) long. Now the legs are about 50mm (2in) long. And that is each leg.

No wonder they are also called ‘Daddy Longlegs’.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “All Legs

  3. We used to call them harvest spiders, and I think I have a photo of one somewhere taken over here. That’s a super shot of him Pete, unbelievably long legs!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s