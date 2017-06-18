This is the Common Green Lacewing (Chrysoperla carnea). If you have these in your garden you are in good hands, as these insects will eat up your greenfly in great numbers. Note how fine and delicate the wings are, and the tiny hairs which help identify this species of Chrysopidae, which is a subfamily in the insect order of Neuroptera.
Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.
6 thoughts on “Of Finest Lace”
The lace wings are truly beautiful! Really good photos Pete!
Thank you, Aspaai 🙂 These mainly come out at night, and are easily attracted to light sources. But they can be seen in the day also.
How big is this garden of yours Pete?
Not very big. Around about 540 square yards.
Hell of a lot goes on in such a small space.
Sure is. I count myself very lucky 🙂
