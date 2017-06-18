… the larvae stage first. This is the Harlequin Ladybird (Harmonia axyridis). It readily consumes aphids just like the adult beetle does, so is a good friend to have in your garden. I try to resist the urge to use sprays on my roses, as usually, in the end, these little critters come to their rescue.
Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.
2 thoughts on “Before The Ladybird We Have …”
Excellent biological control in you garden, Pete! 🙂
Thank you very much Indira 🙂 And that’s the way to go 🙂
