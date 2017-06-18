Before The Ladybird We Have …

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis larvae

… the larvae stage first. This is the Harlequin Ladybird (Harmonia axyridis). It readily consumes aphids just like the adult beetle does, so is a good friend to have in your garden. I try to resist the urge to use sprays on my roses, as usually, in the end, these little critters come to their rescue.

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis larvae

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis larvae

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis larvae

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Before The Ladybird We Have …

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s