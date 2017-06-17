Yet To Ripen Posted on 17/06/201717/06/2017 by Pete Hillman Please click on an image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer. Strawberry, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
14 thoughts on “Yet To Ripen”
Wow such a rare capture! 😀
Thank you 🙂 I was taken by the beautiful greens and how distinct the developing seeds are.
True. Those seeds almost look like small green grapes 😀
Apparently those seeds are classed as individual fruits in their own right, as they each are surrounded in their own flesh.
Yeah! 🙂
🙂
Dear Pete
Amazing how things look with the help of macroshots – it is like opening a new world from another perspective.
Thanks for sharing and have a pleasant weekend
Didi
Thank you, dear Didi 🙂 That’s is what keeps me so enthralled and inspired to delve into the world.
Enjoy a lovely weekend. Very hot here!
Pete
Also we have nice sunshine – about 24 degrees, felt about 29 dregrees due to the stand of the sun here in the far north of Europe (now we do not have nights for some time – in the middle of the night you can read books outside)
A good time to you
Didi
About the smae temperature here, but like you it feels hotter. It supposed to be reaching 30 in parts tomorrow!
Amazing you do not have nights there!
Keep cool! Pete 🙂
Will wait for the luscious fruit image! 😀
I kind of done them back to front. See the post before:
https://petehillmansnaturephotography.wordpress.com/2017/06/10/how-many-seeds-does-a-strawberry-have/
Lovely! At first I want sure what it was!
Thank you 🙂 I should have kept folks guessing 😉
