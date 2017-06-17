Here we have another spider mother who nurtures her eggs with such dedication she carries them about with her. I found her dangling from a roof beam in the shed at the bottom of my garden. Daddy Long-legs Spider (Pholcus phalangioides), is the name and this is the first time I have managed to get up close enough to get some pictures of her and her eggs.
The peak breeding season is between June and September. The female can hold between 20 to 30 eggs in her pedipalps, and will do so for up to four weeks depending on the conditions. She will eat any that hatch unsuccessfully, and will watch over the healthy young for about another week when they should be able to fend for themselves.
Garden shed, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.
10 thoughts on “Dangling About In The Shed”
Thank you for these wonderful and unusual photos. What dedication this daddy-long leg spider shows. Just beautiful.
miriam
Thank you very much, Miriam 🙂 I am constantly amazed how some of these small creatures do nurture their young.
Stunning Macro of those eggs, Pete.
Thank you, Vicki 🙂
So interesting, what you can see when you can take a close look at small things/animals.
Excellent.
Thank you, Rabirius 🙂 There can be so much we pass by each day without noticing.
This is wonderful…great work, Pete! 🙂
Thank you very much, Indira 🙂 It was challenging because of the low light, but a little flash helped 🙂
Amazing shots! Especially the closeup of the egg ball. Have lived around daddy longlegs for decades but never once saw any with eggs. Thanks for sharing the pictures!
Thank you, David 🙂
