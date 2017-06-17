Dangling About In The Shed

Here we have another spider mother who nurtures her eggs with such dedication she carries them about with her. I found her dangling from a roof beam in the shed at the bottom of my garden. Daddy Long-legs Spider (Pholcus phalangioides), is the name and this is the first time I have managed to get up close enough to get some pictures of her and her eggs.

The peak breeding season is between June and September. The female can hold between 20 to 30 eggs in her pedipalps, and will do so for up to four weeks depending on the conditions. She will eat any that hatch unsuccessfully, and will watch over the healthy young for about another week when they should be able to fend for themselves.

Garden shed, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

