It’s very rare I get to see this butterfly with its wings fully open, but with all those beautiful rings seen on the undersides, I am more than appreciative to see them.
Ringlet (Aphantopus hyperantus), local field, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.
6 thoughts on “Ring A Ringlet”
here, it is said, a butterfly, if happens to touch your head, you are soon to have the good fortune o getting married 🙂
🙂
Beautiful!
Thank you, Aspaai 🙂
An exciting capture Pete! 🙂
Thank you, Diana 🙂 It was exciting 🙂
