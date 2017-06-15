Ring A Ringlet

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Ringlet Aphantopus hyperantus

It’s very rare I get to see this butterfly with its wings fully open, but with all those beautiful rings seen on the undersides, I am more than appreciative to see them.

Ringlet (Aphantopus hyperantus), local field, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

