This stunning Elephant Hawkmoth (Deilephila elpenor) was attracted to my shed light last night. These are the super jets of the moth world for they fly at incredible speed. Yet in the daytime they are as gentle as kittens, and will let you handle them, provided you are gentle with them.
Please visit my main moth blog Back Garden Moths for more detailed information and new images of this magnificent moth.
Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.
10 thoughts on “Who Said Elephants Can’t Fly?”
LOL Good sense of humor, dear Pete 🙂
Have a nice day. Here, today a sunny day.
So I was also already a longer time out in our garden.
Best wishes
Didi
Thank you, dear Didi 🙂
I am glad you have enjoyed a pleasant time out in the garden. The weather here has been lovely, too, so spent much of it outside.
Enjoy the rest of your day. Pete
Thanks, dear Pete – also for you a relaxing evening 🙂
Didi
🙂
Pink and brown Spitfire!
Lol! 🙂
Awesome critter, Pete! 🙂
Thank you, Indira 🙂 You certainly couldn’t miss it if it flew through your window 🙂
What a gorgeous moth and I love its coloring. Have never seen this moth, thanks for sharing.
Thank you, Peggy, and my pleasure 🙂
