Who Said Elephants Can’t Fly?

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Elephant Hawkmoth Deilephila elpenor

This stunning Elephant Hawkmoth (Deilephila elpenor) was attracted to my shed light last night. These are the super jets of the moth world for they fly at incredible speed. Yet in the daytime they are as gentle as kittens, and will let you handle them, provided you are gentle with them.

Please visit my main moth blog Back Garden Moths for more detailed information and new images of this magnificent moth.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

