In The Night Pool III

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Common Frog Rana temporaria

Out in my garden in the dark hours my torch fell on the first frog I have seen in my small pond. He or she had slime on its nose but appeared quite happy taking a dip amongst the pond plants.

Common Frog (Rana temporaria), rear garden pond, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

4 thoughts on "In The Night Pool III

    • Thank you very much, Ark 🙂 I don’t think the poor blighter realised what was going on. One minute he was enjoying a nice night dip in the pond, and the next there was a spotlight on him like he was a prisoner trying to make his escape! He just froze like that with pond scum dripping off the end of its nose.

    • Well, I had the shed light on, the pond lights on, and it was still quite dark, so I had to lay the torch down and spotlight him with the torch, and flash him/her, with my camera that is. Poor devil must have wondered why it had suddenly drew so much attention!

