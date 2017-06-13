It appears this female Spotted Wolf Spider (Pardosa amentata) with an egg sac, was keeping quite a close eye (or should I say ‘eight’ eyes) on me.
Please click on the image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.
Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.
2 thoughts on “I’ve Only Got Eyes For You”
wonderful photographs. I also try to do macro photography but it isn’t easy. You are amazing with your description of each photo
Thank you 🙂
