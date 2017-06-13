I’ve Only Got Eyes For You

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Spotted Wolf Spider Pardosa amentata female

It appears this female Spotted Wolf Spider (Pardosa amentata) with an egg sac, was keeping quite a close eye (or should I say ‘eight’ eyes) on me.

Spotted Wolf Spider Pardosa amentata female

Spotted Wolf Spider Pardosa amentata female

Spotted Wolf Spider Pardosa amentata female

Please click on the image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “I’ve Only Got Eyes For You

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s