I believe this to be a Greenbottle blowfly, a member of the Calliphoridae family of the order Diptera and a Lucilia sp. I did not realise at the time of photographing that this female was blowing quite a clear bubble for me. This appears to be quite a common activity in the insect world. So why do flies and some other insects blow bubbles? Well there appears to be several theories regarding this:
- It aids in digestion.
- It helps to clear the mouthparts.
- As a defensive mechanism.
- Elimination of excess water through evaporation.
- Thermoregulatory
There are other theories, but I don’t think anybody really knows for sure. It’s not like you can ask them, “Hey, what you doin’ that for?'” is it?
Some bubbles are clear and some are opaque. Males do it as well as females. The bubbles are always redigested, never disgarded, unless sprayed in defense, although I have never seen this. Not that I avidly wait around and stalk flies waiting for them to blow bubbles.
Please click on the image for a larger more detailed view. Clicking a second time may get you a little closer.
Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.
11 thoughts on “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles”
Thanks, dear Pete 🙂
Wonderful colours of that fly and thank you also for its information.
Have a great day
Didi
Thank you dear, Didi 🙂 I hope you are enjoying your day there. Pete
Interesting. I did not realize they blew bubbles – a perfect capture in this photo.
Thank you, Peggy 🙂 I was so focused on getting the fly that I didn’t notice the bubble until after.
Flies have such pretty colors; it’s a shame they are such nuisance insects.
Or maybe it just enjoyed blowing bubbles?🦋😊
Nice one, Mirja 🙂 We can add that one to the list, too 🙂
Odd, but interesting behavior!
Nature can sure throw some odd and interesting things at you 🙂
Wow amazing!
Thank you, Aspaai 🙂
