European Blowfly

Calliphora vicina

Commonly called the ‘Bluebottle’ fly, several of them appear to be enjoying feeding off my Spindle which is just coming into flower at the bottom of my garden. This is the commonest of the Blubottles in Britain, Calliphora vomitoria being very similar, but less common. Calliphora vicina has quite a striking metallic blue abdomen with black and light grey markings, the thorax a dull grey, and the jowls are orange, where as Calliphora vomitoria are black.

The adults are mainly seen April to November, but they can be found all year round. It is common and widespread throughout Britain.

The larvae of these flies readily breed in decomposing organic matter, especially carrion, and have followed humans on our travels to take advantage of the waste material we leave in our wake.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

