Burned Out Bonfire-moss

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Bonfire-moss Funaria hygrometrica

This is Bonfire-moss (Funaria hygrometrica) which has now come to its end leaving this deep red colour.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

5 thoughts on “Burned Out Bonfire-moss

  1. It’s easy to see where it got its name. The color is beautiful. Is it as crisp as it appears? It may be that its resemblance to autumn leaves makes me think it should be dry and crumbly.

