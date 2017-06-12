Burned Out Bonfire-moss Posted on 12/06/2017 by Pete Hillman This is Bonfire-moss (Funaria hygrometrica) which has now come to its end leaving this deep red colour. Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “Burned Out Bonfire-moss”
It’s easy to see where it got its name. The color is beautiful. Is it as crisp as it appears? It may be that its resemblance to autumn leaves makes me think it should be dry and crumbly.
It is dry now for it has run its course. Usually it is green when flourishing, but now we have this lovely red as its time is at an end, which is a first for me to see.
Via the link you can see how it was:
https://petehillmansnaturephotography.wordpress.com/2017/03/26/alien-forest-in-a-plant-pot/
Such a deep rusty red color.
It sure, is Sandy 🙂 That’s what drew my attention to it.
Beautiful color for Moss.
