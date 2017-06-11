Spotted Wolf Spider With Spiderlings

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Spotted Wolf Spider Pardosa amentata female with spiderlings

They say a mother’s work is never done, and not only do these spider mums have to carry the eggs around with them, now they have to carry the baby spiders on their backs after hatching! But only until the spiderlings are big enough to fend for themselves.

Spotted Wolf Spider Pardosa amentata female with spiderlings

Spotted Wolf Spider Pardosa amentata female with spiderlings

Spotted Wolf Spider Pardosa amentata female with spiderlings

Please click on the images for a larger more detailed view.

Spotted Wolf Spider (Pardosa amentata) female with spiderlings, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

