They say a mother’s work is never done, and not only do these spider mums have to carry the eggs around with them, now they have to carry the baby spiders on their backs after hatching! But only until the spiderlings are big enough to fend for themselves.
Please click on the images for a larger more detailed view.
Spotted Wolf Spider (Pardosa amentata) female with spiderlings, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.
12 thoughts on “Spotted Wolf Spider With Spiderlings”
Wow. I have seen a spider carrying an egg sac before, but I have never seen one with the little spiderlings on her back. Cool shots, Pete.
Thank you, Mike 🙂 Nature is quite amazing and so innovative when keeping the species alive.
Quite honestly I hate to say I “like” this post! But wow, you got some real close ups of this creepy thing.
Thank you, Dustytoes 🙂 Quite a challenge as with the depth of field at this scale you can lose your focus.
Never knew this, how amazing.
Who puts the eggs on her back?
miriam
Thank you, Miriam 🙂 The eggs are in a sac attached to the rear of the abdomen of the female. Please see example below.
https://petehillmansnaturephotography.wordpress.com/2017/05/28/some-mothers-do-ave-em/
When the eggs hatch from the sac the spiderlings must naturally climb up onto mum’s back.
The body looks like some piece of jewellery, when you see it so close.
Interesting.
Thank you 🙂
That is amazing Pete, and although I don’t like spiders I find it rather beautiful! I never realised that mama spider carried the offspring around. A marvellous shot, and unusual picture. 🙂
Thank you, Jude 🙂 There are lots of these gathered in the pebbles around my pond, coming out into the sun to keep the youngs ones warm.
Very impressive photos. Thank you for sharing.
Thank you 🙂
