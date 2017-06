Considering they are the only fruit with the seeds on the outside (why? I wonder), the average strawberry has around 200 seeds. I have mine growing in a few pots around the garden, and some are ripening nicely like the one above, considering June has been quite a wet one so far.

I didn’t quite realise how hairy they are.

Please click on the image for a larger more detailed view.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

