Yorkshire Fog After The Rain Posted on 09/06/2017 by Pete Hillman I have always loved this grass which covers the local fields. It ripples like waves on a calm ocean when the wind blows through it. Yorkshire Fog (Holcus lanatus), local field, Staffordshire, England. May 2017.
10 thoughts on “Yorkshire Fog After The Rain”
I love them too, they are like a tinted sea in the wind. All rosy.
miriam
They are all rosy. Thank you for your comment, Miriam 🙂
You are not alone. We have a lot of wild grasses that sway in the wind here on the Prairie. I absolutely love to watch them. Okay, I also take photographs… but I’m sure you knew that 🙂
I love wild grasses. There are so many different ones to enjoy but they are often overlooked. I need to pay more attention to them 🙂
Ahh … I had an idea you took photographs, too, Sumyanna 😉
Soo tranquil….😊
🙂
Nice Pete! I’d frame that first image 🙂 And by the way…thanks for the inspiration, should have my new Olympus macro lens next Tuesday evening.
Thank you Diana 🙂 You are welcome, and oh, wow, you sure moved fast on that! I was a little behind in my last reply, I guess, lol! I hope you get to post your images on your blog, If you do I will look forward to seeing them! 🙂
Happy Snappin’!
Laughed quietly to myself when I saw these photos … I avoid this stuff like the plague – gives me terrible hay-fever!
I am touched by the hay-fever, too, but luckily and thankfully just a little. When I took these they were damped down some after the rains, which helped 🙂
