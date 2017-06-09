Yorkshire Fog After The Rain

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Yorkshire Fog Holcus lanatus

I have always loved this grass which covers the local fields. It ripples like waves on a calm ocean when the wind blows through it.

Yorkshire Fog (Holcus lanatus), local field, Staffordshire, England. May 2017.

10 thoughts on “Yorkshire Fog After The Rain

  2. You are not alone. We have a lot of wild grasses that sway in the wind here on the Prairie. I absolutely love to watch them. Okay, I also take photographs… but I’m sure you knew that 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • I love wild grasses. There are so many different ones to enjoy but they are often overlooked. I need to pay more attention to them 🙂

      Ahh … I had an idea you took photographs, too, Sumyanna 😉

      Like

      Reply

    • Thank you Diana 🙂 You are welcome, and oh, wow, you sure moved fast on that! I was a little behind in my last reply, I guess, lol! I hope you get to post your images on your blog, If you do I will look forward to seeing them! 🙂

      Happy Snappin’!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

