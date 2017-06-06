Tropical Palm Trees In A Plant Pot II

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Common Liverwort Marchantia polymorpha subsp ruderalis

Following on from a previous blog, these female reproductive structures of the Common Liverwort (Marchantia polymorpha subsp ruderalis) are now showing the white cotton candy-like sporophytes beneath the umbrella-like archegonial heads. These are the spore capsules which when released may germinate into new plants.

And all this going on in a small plant pot with only moss (those orange structures forming part of the background) and this liverwort.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. May 2017.

