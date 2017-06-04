Because of I have quite an extensive photographic library of moths I have decided to set up a separate blog for them. Having quite a fascination with them when I was a young boy (and I still do hold that fascination), is most likely one of the reasons I have always held a deep appreciation for the natural world.
The blog is still in its early stages, but if anyone wishes to join me over there you are more than welcome! 🙂 Just click on the link below …
3 thoughts on “New Blog Back Garden Moths”
Here is a site you might enjoy looking at: http://www.nwf.org/News-and-Magazines/National-Wildlife/PhotoZone/Archives/2017/Natures-Jewels.aspx?s_email_id=20170604_MEM_ENG_June_NWM|SLLAct
I also have quite a few pictures of moths, so I’ll follow your blog from time to time, perhaps I encountered similar moths as you!
Thank you, Davina 🙂 Hey, maybe you have, or you will!
