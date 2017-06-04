New Blog Back Garden Moths

Because of I have quite an extensive photographic library of moths I have decided to set up a separate blog for them. Having quite a fascination with them when I was a young boy (and I still do hold that fascination), is most likely one of the reasons I have always held a deep appreciation for the natural world.

The blog is still in its early stages, but if anyone wishes to join me over there you are more than welcome! 🙂 Just click on the link below …

Back Garden Moths

