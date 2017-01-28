Macro Forest

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Wall Screw-moss (Tortula muralis)

In my back garden I have an old sundial which I bought over twenty years ago when I first moved in to my house. Most folk might scrape or scrub off the lichen and moss which grows on it, but I love the effect it gives. It gives it more of a rustic charm, and it kind of has its own micro ecosystem going on atop of it. This is Wall Screw-moss (Tortula muralis) in extreme close up at the limit of my macro lens, and it is often found growing on old walls, concrete and roof tiles, including base-rich rocks. It kind of reminds me of a miniature forest, with trees, shrubs and grasses. Please click images for higher quality resolution.

Wall Screw-moss (Tortula muralis)

Wall Screw-moss (Tortula muralis)

Wall Screw-moss (Tortula muralis)

January 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire. © Pete Hillman 2017. Camera used Nikon D7200 with Sigma 105mm macro lens.

 

53 thoughts on “Macro Forest

  1. Just fantastic — in every sense of the word. The last photo reminds me of our ball moss, which has an almost-invisible little flower that I’d never seen until I began photographing the world. The ball moss flower has the same sort of long stem, which you’d never notice until you have a bit in your hand.

    • Thank you, Linda 🙂 I find it amazing even after all these years of interest in the natural world abound, at once you get to focus on something, especially things which we may pass by on our busy routines every day, how really interesting and beautiful things can be. It would be nice to see what your ball moss looks like.

  6. Pete, you captured your miniature forest so wonderful. The light, warm colours, composure… I know from my own experience that it is not easy to photograph them so beautiful!

  12. Superb images and just the kind of subject which I find most interesting. Its amazing what nature reveals when we take the time to get down low and really see the tiny details.

    Most people see nothing but inanimate objects around them.

  23. Hi Pete,
    Many years ago I did a whole series of “Micro Landscapes” involving mosses and lichens. As a kid, I well remember lying in the woods with my eyes (that could focus closely then!) close to patches of mosses and exploring the tiny world it held. Lovely!

