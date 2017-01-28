In my back garden I have an old sundial which I bought over twenty years ago when I first moved in to my house. Most folk might scrape or scrub off the lichen and moss which grows on it, but I love the effect it gives. It gives it more of a rustic charm, and it kind of has its own micro ecosystem going on atop of it. This is Wall Screw-moss (Tortula muralis) in extreme close up at the limit of my macro lens, and it is often found growing on old walls, concrete and roof tiles, including base-rich rocks. It kind of reminds me of a miniature forest, with trees, shrubs and grasses. Please click images for higher quality resolution.
January 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire. © Pete Hillman 2017. Camera used Nikon D7200 with Sigma 105mm macro lens.
53 thoughts on “Macro Forest”
Just fantastic — in every sense of the word. The last photo reminds me of our ball moss, which has an almost-invisible little flower that I’d never seen until I began photographing the world. The ball moss flower has the same sort of long stem, which you’d never notice until you have a bit in your hand.
Thank you, Linda 🙂 I find it amazing even after all these years of interest in the natural world abound, at once you get to focus on something, especially things which we may pass by on our busy routines every day, how really interesting and beautiful things can be. It would be nice to see what your ball moss looks like.
Let me dig through my photos later and see if I still have one of the photos. I badly need to do some tagging and categorizing!
I will look forward to seeing them if you can find them! I don’t tend to tag or catergorize myself. I just keep them all in year then month order, with various folders in each.
Wonderful macros of this micro world, Pete!
Thank you so much, Indira 🙂
Great View!
Thank you, Dwight 🙂
Agree!! Fantastic
Thank you 🙂
It’s beautiful. It would be very sad to scrape it off!
Thank you 🙂 No, it is certainly staying 🙂
Pete, you captured your miniature forest so wonderful. The light, warm colours, composure… I know from my own experience that it is not easy to photograph them so beautiful!
Thank you very much, Greta 🙂 They can be quite a challenge, especially deciding which ones to focus on on this scale.
Gorgeous series of captures, Pete! Thank you so much for sharing, and warm greetings from Montreal, Canada. 🙂
Thank you for your lovely comment and greetings, Linda 🙂 Warm greetings from England!
I love it that you let the moss grow. I would too! These shots are wonderful.
Thank you very much, Melissa 🙂
Beautifully shot. It does look like a miniature landscape.
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
Quite pretty to look at Pete. I see why you let it grow.
Thank you, Peggy 🙂 I believe it has been growing there for quite some years now.
Wonderful photos and great thinking outside the box to think of photography the macro forest.
Thank you, David 🙂
Superb images and just the kind of subject which I find most interesting. Its amazing what nature reveals when we take the time to get down low and really see the tiny details.
Most people see nothing but inanimate objects around them.
Thank you, Vicki 🙂 Yes, I agree with you. We need to stop, look and focus our attention more on the beauty in nature around us.
Wow they are simply gorgeous 😍 Wonderful clicks Pete! I really liked them!
Thank you friend 🙂 I am pleased you like them so 🙂 Sunday now, enjoy!
How beautiful, I really like this macro forest:)
Thank you very much, Inger 🙂 It is a different world at that scale 🙂
beautiful capture of mundane everyday world. Uplifted my spirits.
Thank you 🙂
Wow!! Fantastically
Thank you 🙂
That’s so beutiful
Thank you, and thank you for all your likes 🙂
This is spectacular! Loved it immensely 🙂
Thank you 🙂
I love nature and the creative arts. It feels refreshing to be connected to your blog (my first nature connection in this space.) Beauty is here!!
Thank you 🙂
Exquisite photographs Pete.
Alison
Thank you, Alison 🙂
Beautiful Photography!
Thank you 🙂
Very original shots! I like the idea of a little forest 🌳
Thank you, Federica 🙂 I really love the macro world, for it takes me to new realms which I might never have visited.
Hi Pete,
Many years ago I did a whole series of “Micro Landscapes” involving mosses and lichens. As a kid, I well remember lying in the woods with my eyes (that could focus closely then!) close to patches of mosses and exploring the tiny world it held. Lovely!
Hi John, and thank you 🙂 I enjoy this magical world of the macro.
Love these photos! At first glance looks like watercolour! Yes, I think mosses and lichens are very beautiful and its made me very happy to find these lovely images.
Thank you very much 🙂 Glad to make you happy!
Wonderful blog about this small world . Keep sharing .
Brilliant photos!
Thank you, Roland 🙂
